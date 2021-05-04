 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lyft Ahead Of Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), which is due to report earnings Tuesday after the bell. The options market is implying a move of 8.4% in either direction by the end of the week and that is somewhat less than the 10% that the company has averaged the week it reported earnings.

Puts outtraded their average volume by about two times, but the most active options were the weekly $60-strike calls, said Khouw. Almost 5,800 contracts were traded for $1.20. Khouw said he sees some bullish sentiment for the stock ahead of earnings, but not as bullish as he has seen in past quarters. Right now, the options market is implying a 52% chance that the stock is higher by the end of the week, added Khouw.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYFT)

Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
Car Rental Companies Are Buying Used Cars Due To Chip Crisis: Bloomberg
Uber, Lyft Try To Lure Drivers With Incentives As Rider Demand Increases
ROCE Insights For Lyft
Monday's Market Minute: Kicking Off May
Another Busy Earnings Week Includes Reports From Uber, Lyft, Pfizer And ConocoPhillips
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com