Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Twitter

On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison spoke about unusually high options activity in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), which is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday after the bell.

Calls outpaced puts two to one on Wednesday and the options market is implying a 9% move in either direction between now and Friday expiry. The stock usually moves 11.5% on earnings.

During the session, there was a sale of 5,000 contracts of the May $85 calls for 35 cents. The trade breaks even at $85.35 or around 30% above the closing price on Wednesday.