10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $23.00 $25.6K 3.1K 10.9K NKLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $19.00 $65.4K 4.6K 6.1K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $255.00 $28.0K 3.3K 2.3K GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $13.00 $50.4K 53.4K 1.7K CFX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $37.50 $47.1K 5.0K 1.5K SBLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $18.00 $117.2K 43 1.1K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $30.00 $342.0K 5.8K 866 RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $81.50 $46.5K 0 497 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $190.00 $74.1K 1.4K 483 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $57.50 $109.6K 0 348

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2334 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $11.0 per contract. There were 3125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10992 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1926 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.4K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 4661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 3381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 144 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 53475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFX (NYSE:CFX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1205 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 5013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBLK (NASDAQ:SBLK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1172 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 144 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $342.0K, with a price of $569.0 per contract. There were 5830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RTX (NYSE:RTX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $81.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 348 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.6K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

