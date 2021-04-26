10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $140.00 $33.5K 58.0K 22.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $272.50 $71.1K 2 5.8K FSLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $65.00 $209.8K 12.1K 5.2K EBON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $5.00 $26.2K 24.4K 4.2K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $88.00 $37.7K 1.6K 3.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $90.00 $93.4K 14.3K 2.8K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $56.00 $31.7K 2.2K 1.6K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $140.00 $230.0K 16.7K 1.1K API CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $70.00 $64.1K 183 605 AKAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $85.00 $27.5K 896 500

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 447 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 58051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $272.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.1K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 538 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.8K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 12184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 24490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 242 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 1671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.4K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 14350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1588 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 2257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 16744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For API (NASDAQ:API), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 347 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.1K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AKAM (NASDAQ:AKAM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.