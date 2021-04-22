Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Intel

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that call options volume in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has significantly outpaced put options volume for the last month or so. That was true again on Wednesday as calls outpaced puts by about two to one.

The most active options were the weekly $67 strike calls as 9,600 contracts were traded for around 44 cents. The breakeven for the trade is at $67.44 or around 6% above the closing price on Wednesday. Intel is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, after the bell.