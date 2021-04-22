 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Intel

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Intel

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that call options volume in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has significantly outpaced put options volume for the last month or so. That was true again on Wednesday as calls outpaced puts by about two to one.

See Also: Options Traders Think Boeing May Be Ready For Liftoff

The most active options were the weekly $67 strike calls as 9,600 contracts were traded for around 44 cents. The breakeven for the trade is at $67.44 or around 6% above the closing price on Wednesday. Intel is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, after the bell.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

American, Southwest, Alaska Report Today With Focus On Summer Travel Demand
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
What's Driving Luminar Technologies Stock Higher?
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com