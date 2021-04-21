7 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SKLZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/23/21 $15.00 $25.0K 1.2K 9.5K BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $240.00 $181.3K 5.6K 5.2K VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $40.00 $26.0K 4.2K 3.8K PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $60.00 $34.6K 6.9K 754 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $500.00 $700.7K 2.2K 427 EA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $185.00 $87.5K 2.8K 350 BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $120.00 $115.5K 2.7K 307

• Regarding SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.3K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 5671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 4276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 6941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 290 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $700.7K, with a price of $2450.0 per contract. There were 2212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EA (NASDAQ:EA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 275 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 2799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.