10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $725.00 $366.4K 3.7K 15.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $38.50 $31.5K 4.4K 9.5K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $30.00 $42.7K 1.7K 3.6K NIU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $45.00 $49.1K 348 3.5K FSR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $13.00 $32.1K 3.4K 3.5K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $12.00 $121.8K 11.0K 3.1K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $35.00 $138.1K 963 2.3K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $74.00 $28.1K 2.5K 2.1K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $60.00 $96.9K 14.8K 1.3K PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $100.00 $68.0K 3.1K 1.0K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 229 contract(s) at a $725.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $366.4K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 3705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $38.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 4491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 377 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 1787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIU (NASDAQ:NIU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 339 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 257 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 2482 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.8K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 11067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 740 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.1K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 2559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 359 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.9K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 14819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 3180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

