Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Netflix

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 10:38am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison said calls outpaced puts by 1.6 to 1 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Monday.

The company is going to report earnings Tuesday after the bell and the options market is implying a move of 7% in either direction between now and Friday expiration. The average earnings move is 8.5%.

During the session on Monday, Eison noticed a purchase of around 8,000 contracts of the April $600 calls for $4.3. The trade breaks even at $604.30 or around 9% above the closing price on Monday. Eison said this is a quite aggressive move, particularly in short-dated options.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Options Markets

