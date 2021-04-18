 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Netflix Trade Going Into Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth shared with the viewers his bullish technical analysis of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). He said the stock jumped 128% from its 2019 lows, but in the last six months has been trading sideways. He expects the stock to break out from the range and move higher as the company keeps performing well and buying back shares.

To make a bullish bet, Mike Khouw wants to buy the July $560 call for $29.80 and sell the April $580 calls for $6.50. He wants to use a calendar spread because the near-term implied volatility is elevated and the three-month implied volatility is at its two-year low.

The company will report earnings on Tuesday and Khouw expects the stock to stay below $580 at the Friday expiration so he can collect the premium from the April call and keep owning the July call. The $580 strike is 6.12% above the closing price of Netflix on Friday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

New Zealand Gave Amazon $116M To Cover Costs On New 'Lord Of The Rings' Series
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Other Top Stocks 5 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Despite Bumper Earnings, Banks May Lag Rest Of Market Amid Lower Treasury Yields
Netflix Earnings: Analysts Eyeing The Subscriber Base Growth And Possible 'Pull-Forward'
Newly Out Ex-'Bachelor' Colton Underwood To Star In Netflix Reality Series
Why Crypto Exchange Binance Launches Tesla Stock Tokens
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com