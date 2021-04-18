 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang's Intel Trade Heading Into Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2021 3:47pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said he wants to sell the recent strength in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). He noticed a double top formation on its chart as the stock got rejected at $68 last week and he also sees some fundamental issues.

When you look at Intel relative to its sector, the stock has underperformed the sector since June 2020, and Zhang sees that as a factor for fading the recent strength. Intel continues to come under pressure in its two main businesses, said Zhang.

On the data center side, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Arm Holdings are starting to muscle in on the 85% market share Intel currently owns, said Zhang. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) with Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) are starting to beat Intel both on price and performance in the PC chips segment.

The company is going to report earnings on Thursday and the market is implying a move of 5.8%. The stock has moved around 7.9% on average on the event, over the last eight quarters.

Zhang wants to sell the May $65/$70 call spread for a credit of $1.68. The trade allows him to make a profit if the stock stays below $65 and it breaks even at $66.68. It can maximally lose $3.32 if the stock jumps to $70 or higher by the May expiration.

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

The DIA Rallied Today. Here's Why.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Despite Bumper Earnings, Banks May Lag Rest Of Market Amid Lower Treasury Yields
US Congress Members Seek Chip Manufacturing Tools Embargo On Beijing: Reuters
Where Intel Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com