10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $750.00 $805.9K 4.7K 50.2K EDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $15.00 $48.5K 2.5K 17.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $38.00 $52.7K 8.5K 15.8K LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $1.0 million 8.5K 5.1K RIDE PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $11.50 $128.0K 180 2.5K HOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $42.00 $30.0K 24 1.8K HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $322.50 $31.5K 1.2K 1.6K ARVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $15.00 $88.4K 1.7K 1.4K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $34.50 $59.5K 258 1.2K MGNI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $40.00 $38.8K 1.9K 506

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $805.9K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 4705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU (NYSE:EDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 606 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 614 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 8534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 282 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 8502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIDE (NASDAQ:RIDE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.0K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOG (NYSE:HOG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $322.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 1265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARVL (NASDAQ:ARVL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1262 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.4K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $34.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGNI (NASDAQ:MGNI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 288 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.