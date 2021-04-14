Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Citigroup

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C).

It's reporting earnings on Thursday before the market opens, and the options market is implying a move of 3.6% in either direction by the end of the week. That is slightly higher than 3.3% that the company averaged over the last eight quarters, said Khouw.

Calls outpaced puts by more than two to one and the most active options were the April $72.50 calls. Over 4,600 contracts were traded for about a dollar. The trade breaks even at $73.50 or 1.97% above the closing price on Tuesday.