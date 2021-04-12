10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $20.00 $90.0K 6.1K 5.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $65.00 $135.1K 2.2K 4.7K WKHS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $15.00 $30.1K 821 2.4K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $100.00 $85.0K 1.5K 1.6K PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $100.00 $200.5K 13.9K 1.6K FL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $62.00 $155.9K 26 1.5K CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $95.00 $66.1K 427 1.5K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $36.50 $25.2K 221 1.2K VSTO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $35.00 $144.4K 3.5K 1.1K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $823.4K 7.7K 1.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SBH (NYSE:SBH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 6170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 889 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.1K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 392 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 1538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 573 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 13908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FL (NYSE:FL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1575 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.9K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 378 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $36.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VSTO (NYSE:VSTO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 952 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.4K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 648 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 689 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $823.4K, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 7747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

