10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $260.00 $61.1K 58.0K 34.6K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $126.00 $44.0K 3.1K 25.7K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $60.00 $33.8K 3.9K 7.0K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $130.00 $28.8K 21.3K 5.3K FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $30.00 $44.7K 5.8K 2.4K HPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $16.00 $149.6K 53 2.2K LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $625.00 $2.3 million 2.2K 1.6K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $220.00 $329.9K 9.0K 1.2K CLDR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $12.50 $32.2K 2.8K 885 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $177.50 $45.0K 31 804

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1300 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.1K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 58003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 3146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 483 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 3963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 21353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 5836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPE (NYSE:HPE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2200 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.6K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 545 contract(s) at a $625.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.3 million, with a price of $4400.0 per contract. There were 2254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 386 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $329.9K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 9055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLDR (NYSE:CLDR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 454 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 2841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.