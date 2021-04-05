 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $40.00 $38.6K 10.2K 26.2K
TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $690.00 $483.3K 629 10.6K
UXIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $2.00 $32.9K 3.3K 8.6K
GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $75.00 $33.4K 29.1K 5.2K
CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $30.00 $85.3K 16.3K 3.0K
BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $240.00 $243.7K 19.0K 3.0K
WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $175.00 $26.4K 2.2K 1.3K
F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $14.00 $54.9K 59.8K 1.1K
QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $49.00 $120.2K 386 987
PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $115.00 $91.6K 4.7K 722

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 10274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 281 contract(s) at a $690.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $483.3K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UXIN (NASDAQ:UXIN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 507 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 3341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 548 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 29122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.3K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 16303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3093 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 307 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.7K, with a price of $794.0 per contract. There were 19075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 2218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 578 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 59858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 613 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 468 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.6K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 4799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

