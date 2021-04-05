10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $126.00 $38.9K 16.2K 40.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $250.00 $49.0K 7.3K 33.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $82.00 $37.8K 3.5K 18.4K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $60.00 $69.2K 4.2K 11.4K MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/09/21 $85.00 $1.7 million 2.4K 2.0K EBON CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $10.00 $44.9K 3.2K 1.7K IIVI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $80.00 $140.7K 913 1.3K DBX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $27.00 $31.7K 4.8K 1.2K SPRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $5.00 $133.4K 323 1.0K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $110.00 $866.8K 3.1K 855

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 16255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 223 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 7344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 3550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.2K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 4277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1967 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 2407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 3211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IIVI (NASDAQ:IIVI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 102 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.7K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 4830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 165 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 809 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.4K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 288 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $866.8K, with a price of $3010.0 per contract. There were 3128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.