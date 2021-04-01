10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/01/21 $690.00 $27.2K 5.2K 49.1K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $30.00 $70.8K 57.6K 9.2K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $46.50 $128.9K 1.4K 9.2K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $80.00 $154.5K 8.9K 2.7K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $210.00 $2.5 million 10.9K 1.8K TAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $52.50 $90.0K 2.4K 1.6K EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/21 $172.50 $41.3K 154 1.5K HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $307.50 $27.7K 906 1.3K FSR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $15.00 $39.3K 1.6K 999 GSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $25.00 $290.1K 4.3K 963

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $690.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 5261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1636 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 57675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1954 contract(s) at a $46.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.9K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 1407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1160 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.5K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 8957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1800 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.5 million, with a price of $1435.0 per contract. There were 10905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 264 contract(s) at a $307.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 973 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 1659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSX (NYSE:GSX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 850 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $290.1K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 4366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.