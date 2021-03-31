8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $5.00 $25.0K 50.8K 13.9K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $305.00 $119.6K 5.9K 6.1K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $80.00 $126.2K 16.0K 2.0K BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $200.00 $47.5K 1.3K 1.9K SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $250.00 $3.5 million 2.0K 1.0K DISCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $62.5K 51 751 ZNGA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $73.0K 6.7K 334 CHTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $590.00 $303.0K 46 300

Explanation

• For IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 296 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 50885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 263 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.6K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 5935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.2K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 16097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 1375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1911 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.5 million, with a price of $3500.0 per contract. There were 2081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 296 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 296 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 6781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHTR (NASDAQ:CHTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $303.0K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.