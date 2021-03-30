10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VIAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/21 $45.00 $169.8K 11.5K 16.6K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $300.00 $416.6K 18.5K 13.2K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $230.00 $61.0K 4.7K 7.5K IQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $12.50 $1.0 million 1.2K 6.1K TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $30.0K 19.8K 3.6K TME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $21.00 $50.9K 2.6K 2.8K MTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $137.00 $48.6K 15 1.4K PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $70.00 $94.0K 178 833 T PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $168.6K 66.6K 629 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $200.7K 17.5K 293

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.8K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 11510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 969 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $416.6K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 18533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 335 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 67 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 4750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 661 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 1234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 297 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 19851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TME (NYSE:TME), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 274 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 2635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTCH (NASDAQ:MTCH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 318 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 297 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 598 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.6K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 66626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 661 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 293 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.7K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 17507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.