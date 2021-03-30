10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $40.00 $36.3K 22.4K 8.7K TAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $47.50 $105.0K 4.7K 4.9K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $10.00 $57.6K 100.5K 2.8K TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $67.50 $598.9K 1.2K 2.3K VIPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $32.00 $70.3K 391 2.2K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $60.00 $174.1K 51.5K 1.7K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $17.00 $26.6K 2.6K 1.6K ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $150.00 $189.3K 1.3K 1.0K MGM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $37.00 $330.0K 283 752 AZO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $1410.00 $1.5 million 13 609

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 22465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 4714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 212 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 100582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1843 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $598.9K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIPS (NYSE:VIPS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 731 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.3K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.1K, with a price of $347.0 per contract. There were 51555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 2676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.3K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 1308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM (NYSE:MGM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AZO (NYSE:AZO), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $1410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $5300.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.