10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $250.00 $185.8K 30.7K 9.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $75.00 $39.7K 5.4K 6.3K RIOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/01/21 $50.00 $45.0K 1.8K 2.2K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $82.00 $36.2K 1.0K 1.2K NOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/01/21 $485.00 $145.9K 1.0K 1.0K ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $290.00 $28.5K 2.1K 787 NNDM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $5.00 $68.4K 4.8K 541 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $197.50 $32.0K 141 511 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $118.00 $44.3K 607 495 EBON CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $5.00 $55.0K 8.9K 396

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 3716 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.8K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 30748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 509 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 5429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 412 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 1075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOW (NYSE:NOW), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 208 contract(s) at a $485.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.9K, with a price of $698.0 per contract. There were 1030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 379 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 2101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 52 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $342.0 per contract. There were 4883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 321 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 8973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

