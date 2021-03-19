10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $650.00 $88.7K 10.8K 72.5K SBUX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $110.00 $2.8 million 2.5K 11.0K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $220.00 $129.0K 2.0K 7.5K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $12.00 $180.0K 51.8K 6.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $50.00 $35.7K 34.5K 5.2K NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $140.00 $224.5K 12.0K 4.2K PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/21 $122.00 $70.0K 48 3.0K GPRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $12.00 $31.5K 334 2.2K GT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $17.00 $523.9K 653 1.7K TJX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $65.00 $79.5K 1.5K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.7K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 10820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 7008 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.8 million, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 2536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 2036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 51899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 34574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 119 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 286 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $224.5K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 12069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 13 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPRO (NASDAQ:GPRO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GT (NASDAQ:GT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 308 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1746 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $523.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 598 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 1598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

