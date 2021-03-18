10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $119.5K 40.1K 18.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $44.00 $27.5K 6.8K 14.6K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/21 $250.00 $542.0K 5.9K 3.8K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $12.00 $38.2K 75.8K 2.8K NLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $60.4K 7.6K 1.2K CHS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $4.00 $88.5K 2.2K 1.1K JMIA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $44.50 $28.2K 256 859 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $105.00 $249.6K 1.2K 374 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $135.00 $332.0K 63 200 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $1.5 million 1.9K 0

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.5K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 40177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 452 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 6829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $542.0K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 5938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 75898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NLS (NYSE:NLS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 378 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 7642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHS (NYSE:CHS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1180 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 2225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $44.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 365 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $249.6K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 1220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NYSE:DASH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $332.0K, with a price of $1660.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 309 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $2630.0 per contract. There were 1910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

