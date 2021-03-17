10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $124.00 $33.8K 12.4K 37.1K SABR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $16.00 $114.1K 224 19.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $65.00 $31.3K 29.9K 4.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $81.00 $27.8K 4.2K 4.0K CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $200.00 $142.6K 4.8K 4.0K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $95.00 $142.0K 2.8K 2.3K KODK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $10.00 $33.5K 1.5K 2.2K CSCO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $42.00 $32.0K 16.2K 2.1K INFY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $22.00 $44.2K 105 1.3K RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $56.00 $53.6K 2.1K 1.1K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 325 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 12469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1141 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 161 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 29929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 219 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 4282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 232 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.6K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 4891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 212 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 355 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 2885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KODK (NYSE:KODK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 1343 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 1591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 93 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 16248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INFY (NYSE:INFY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 492 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 2173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.