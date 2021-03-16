10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $127.00 $37.6K 24.4K 86.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $250.00 $86.7K 21.4K 13.7K ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $43.00 $38.0K 530 13.3K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $84.00 $26.5K 6.8K 13.0K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $90.00 $155.0K 16.8K 6.1K NOK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $5.00 $25.0K 257.3K 3.4K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $22.50 $33.7K 474 2.1K QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $140.00 $85.4K 9.8K 2.0K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $255.00 $53.6K 2.0K 1.8K INTC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $65.00 $30.5K 21.0K 1.7K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 366 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 24432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 347 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 21408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON (NASDAQ:ON), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 6855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 16827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 311 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 385 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 257359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 217 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 320 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.4K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 9886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 261 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 2078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 388 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 21035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.