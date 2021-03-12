10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $300.00 $66.0K 10.2K 8.1K YY CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $160.00 $943.9K 102 6.1K LBTYK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $433.5K 4.6K 2.5K VIAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $80.00 $55.8K 2.9K 2.2K TRIP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $53.00 $96.3K 1.6K 1.3K BILI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $85.00 $693.7K 411 750 TMUS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $125.00 $870.0K 10.0K 661 ZNGA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $10.00 $59.5K 538 658 EB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $25.00 $41.4K 5 513 T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $30.00 $32.8K 769 321

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 10253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For YY (NASDAQ:YY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2484 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $943.9K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LBTYK (NASDAQ:LBTYK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 315 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2550 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $433.5K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 4689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 447 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRIP (NASDAQ:TRIP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 438 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.3K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 217 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $693.7K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $870.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 10024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 595 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EB (NYSE:EB), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 307 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

