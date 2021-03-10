10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $120.00 $57.2K 105.0K 24.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $80.00 $38.1K 11.2K 16.7K FUBO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $35.00 $115.0K 1.7K 5.8K KODK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $10.00 $38.6K 4.1K 4.0K BB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $30.5K 10.5K 2.1K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $290.00 $78.1K 1.6K 1.6K RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $40.00 $25.0K 3.1K 972 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/26/21 $46.00 $130.0K 123 755 VLDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $25.00 $76.5K 1.3K 754 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $1190.00 $218.0K 323 515

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 105079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 763 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 11244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 1744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KODK (NYSE:KODK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 988 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 4144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 10554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.1K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.0K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VLDR (NASDAQ:VLDR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 282 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 340 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHOP (NYSE:SHOP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $1190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $218.0K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.