Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tesla

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said call volume in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) doubled on Tuesday in comparison to Monday's volume. It nearly reached two times the 20-day average call volume as over a million call contracts were traded.

Khouw has also noticed an uptick in realized volatility as it has nearly doubled. The most active contracts on Tuesday were the March weekly $700 calls. They were traded for around $9. It seems that some dip buyers are stepping into the mix and expecting Tesla to rebound over the days and weeks ahead, said Khouw.

