10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $125.00 $187.0K 15.5K 7.5K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $8.00 $111.8K 11.8K 4.7K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $210.00 $251.0K 2.4K 3.7K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $192.4K 1.7K 3.3K SE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/12/21 $210.00 $242.8K 150 3.0K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $30.00 $29.1K 28.0K 2.6K NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $485.00 $192.0K 8.2K 481 VIAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $75.00 $109.0K 2.2K 423 CMCSA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $106.7K 281 411 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $277.50 $26.0K 269 237

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 15549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 595 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.8K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 11880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 263 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $251.0K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 2444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 319 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.4K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 1767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 505 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.8K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 28061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $485.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 8276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.0K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 2256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.7K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $277.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.