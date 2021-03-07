 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang's 'Iron Condor' Trade On Lowe's

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2021 6:02pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the home improvement space remains one of the strongest categories of consumer spending and he sees the poor performance of Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), since it reported earnings, as an opportunity to play for a bounce.

Lowe's Companies' fundamentals and the technical setup look fairly encouraging to Zhang, but he is just mildly bullish because of the current market conditions. He wants to use the "iron condor" options strategy for Lowe's. Specifically, he wants to sell the April $150/$140 put spread and the April $160/$170 call spread to collect the premium of $5.10. The premium is his maximal profit and he can maximally lose $4.90 if the stock trades above $165.10 or below $144.90 at the April expiration.

For traders who want to set up this trade on Monday, Zhang suggested that they should adjust the strikes $5 higher because Lowe's bounced higher since he looked at the trade.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOW)

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Lowe's, Microsoft, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ViacomCBS And More
Why It's A Great Time To Be A Value Investor
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2021
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 400 Points; Owens & Minor Shares Surge On Upbeat Q4 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: US Stocks Turn Higher; Systemax Shares Fall Following Q4 Earnings
Home Depot's Robust Sales Trend Depends On The Pandemic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com