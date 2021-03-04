6 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $80.00 $1.5 million 33.0K 8.0K FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $255.00 $27.6K 3.2K 7.8K Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $134.00 $29.8K 23 2.2K BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $240.00 $338.2K 2.3K 1.2K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $1.2 million 1.0K 303 SIRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $6.00 $29.3K 5.8K 272

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 33058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 394 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 3252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding Z (NASDAQ:Z), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $134.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 470 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $338.2K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 2396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 687 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $4300.0 per contract. There were 1087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIRI (NASDAQ:SIRI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 1956 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 5878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.