10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $650.00 $105.0K 1.4K 36.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/05/21 $42.00 $25.2K 3.4K 30.2K XSPA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $3.00 $67.5K 5.5K 1.6K PTON CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $105.00 $132.0K 152 629 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $600.00 $48.5K 278 513 GOEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $7.50 $28.5K 340 500 REAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $22.50 $63.7K 1 441 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $35.00 $64.0K 14.6K 388 QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $45.00 $58.0K 36 302 BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $97.50 $58.3K 367 99

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 1458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 560 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 3488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XSPA (NASDAQ:XSPA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 323 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 5532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 380 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOEV (NASDAQ:GOEV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REAL (NASDAQ:REAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 14693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBY (NYSE:BBY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

