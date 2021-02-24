Market Overview

Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nvidia

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:10am
Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nvidia

On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison spoke about unusually high options activity in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), which is due to report earnings Wednesday, after the bell. The options market is implying a move of 6.5% in either direction and it moves around 2.5% on the event.

About 1,000 contracts of the February $560/$600 call spreads were bought on Tuesday for just under $10, said Eison. The trade offers a four to one payout, he added. These options were bought during the sell-off on Tuesday, explained Eison. He said that they allowed traders to define their risk while trying to catch the falling knife.

