10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $19.00 $49.3K 950 50.1K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $85.00 $122.5K 1.0K 9.5K GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $50.00 $82.2K 17.0K 4.5K LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $26.00 $252.2K 508 2.6K BLNK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $60.00 $118.9K 7.7K 2.1K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $31.1K 44.8K 1.4K SONO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $35.00 $31.3K 8.5K 1.3K ADNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $40.00 $92.1K 67 800 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $59.00 $57.9K 679 784 GMBL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $17.50 $363.0K 119 664

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 294 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.5K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 1085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.2K, with a price of $411.0 per contract. There were 17045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2600 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $252.2K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLNK (NASDAQ:BLNK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1025 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.9K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 7751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 343 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 399 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 44880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SONO (NASDAQ:SONO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 8582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADNT (NYSE:ADNT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 614 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.1K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GMBL (NASDAQ:GMBL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 660 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $363.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.