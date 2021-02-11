10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $70.00 $33.1K 28.5K 18.3K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $90.00 $61.3K 18.2K 18.1K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $6.00 $51.9K 13.5K 5.0K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $330.00 $163.0K 1.6K 2.0K FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $267.50 $32.7K 1.6K 1.7K DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $215.00 $31.2K 384 1.1K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $65.00 $408.4K 6.0K 679 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $310.00 $193.5K 1.4K 644 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $82.50 $40.0K 521 467 TRIP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $40.00 $113.4K 3.6K 195

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 301 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 28515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 491 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 18211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 866 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 13576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.0K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 1692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $267.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 1614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 320 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 498 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $408.4K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 6070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $193.5K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 1414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYV (NYSE:LYV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRIP (NASDAQ:TRIP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.4K, with a price of $378.0 per contract. There were 3631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.