10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $825.00 $98.5K 2.2K 18.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $61.00 $29.0K 10.0K 12.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $275.00 $75.9K 11.9K 10.0K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $60.00 $192.0K 38.4K 7.8K RIDE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $30.00 $50.5K 9.0K 6.5K PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $130.00 $82.0K 4.3K 1.3K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $35.00 $56.5K 13.7K 576 FTCH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $40.00 $1.4 million 627 500 CHGG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $95.00 $105.1K 378 484 PTON CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/12/21 $143.00 $64.0K 155 425

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $825.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.5K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 2216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 346 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 10006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 217 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.9K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 11944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 38493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7872 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIDE (NASDAQ:RIDE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 361 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 9062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 503 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 4355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 155 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 13773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $2935.0 per contract. There were 627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHGG (NYSE:CHGG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 438 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.1K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 12, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.