10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $135.00 $26.3K 32.2K 31.0K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/12/21 $300.00 $31.0K 5.4K 20.5K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $270.00 $26.6K 2.7K 13.5K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $100.00 $126.5K 65.1K 10.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $700.00 $35.0K 12.6K 9.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $57.50 $83.4K 22.1K 5.2K MVIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $25.00 $31.2K 71 4.9K NNDM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $12.50 $61.9K 15.2K 3.4K SWKS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $150.00 $875.0K 2.4K 2.6K CYBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $180.00 $80.0K 2.4K 2.2K

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 12, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 32245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 12, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 5410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 491 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.5K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 65130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 275 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 12624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 349 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.4K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 22129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 312 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 258 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 15295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWKS (NASDAQ:SWKS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $875.0K, with a price of $3500.0 per contract. There were 2458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CYBR (NASDAQ:CYBR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 2442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.