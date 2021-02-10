10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $6.00 $28.8K 17.2K 43.8K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $270.00 $79.1K 8.2K 7.1K BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $140.00 $294.0K 4.0K 3.3K BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $320.00 $550.0K 3.7K 3.2K Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $195.00 $56.3K 67 520 QTT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $5.00 $53.1K 21 347 WB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $75.00 $72.6K 56 308 SKLZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $35.00 $242.0K 7.5K 267 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $63.00 $69.0K 48 236 TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $47.50 $373.9K 477 96

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 640 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 17253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 452 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.1K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 8235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $294.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 4036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $550.0K, with a price of $1375.0 per contract. There were 3729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding Z (NASDAQ:Z), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QTT (NASDAQ:QTT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WB (NASDAQ:WB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.6K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 356 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 7599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 12, 2021. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $373.9K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

