10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $50.6K 54.5K 35.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $62.00 $29.4K 18.4K 27.1K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $1000.00 $275.5K 31.6K 20.1K RIDE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/12/21 $30.00 $31.6K 2.3K 7.2K LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/26/21 $27.50 $148.0K 201 6.1K ELY PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $30.00 $614.9K 66 3.0K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $73.5K 39.9K 1.6K MGNI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $70.00 $25.9K 1.5K 1.5K CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $110.00 $98.5K 5.2K 1.3K BBBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $21.00 $60.5K 0 1.0K

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 342 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 54528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 12, 2021. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 18411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 217 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.5K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 31649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIDE (NASDAQ:RIDE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 305 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 2384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.0K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ELY (NYSE:ELY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $614.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 345 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 39969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGNI (NASDAQ:MGNI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 313 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 5219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

