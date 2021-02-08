10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $90.00 $66.7K 10.5K 26.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $135.00 $63.0K 28.7K 24.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $600.00 $128.8K 3.8K 15.5K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $260.00 $146.8K 821 12.5K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $150.00 $403.2K 2.9K 6.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $35.00 $81.1K 3.4K 3.6K API CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $125.00 $326.0K 1 1.5K QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $145.00 $83.7K 9.9K 1.1K NNDM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $10.00 $277.0K 10.1K 839 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $58.00 $48.6K 3.6K 820

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 267 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $66.7K on this trade with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 10508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 279 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $63.0K on this trade with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 28739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 325 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $128.8K on this trade with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 3896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 309 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $146.8K on this trade with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 2459 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $403.2K on this trade with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 2968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 312 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $81.1K on this trade with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 3496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For API (NASDAQ:API), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 326 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $326.0K on this trade with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 316 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $83.7K on this trade with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 9921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 433 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $277.0K on this trade with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 10145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 600 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $48.6K on this trade with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 3629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.