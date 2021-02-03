10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $135.00 $52.0K 27.7K 46.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $90.00 $27.7K 22.2K 24.8K NOK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $28.8K 141.8K 15.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $260.00 $100.2K 12.5K 3.8K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $23.00 $108.5K 2.7K 2.8K PSTG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $25.00 $29.5K 10.8K 2.6K NTAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $294.6K 30 2.0K INSG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $25.00 $29.7K 5.4K 1.9K DBX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $24.00 $65.1K 10.4K 602 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $160.00 $131.2K 1.3K 381

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $52.0K on this trade with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 27778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 505 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.7K on this trade with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 22229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 716 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $28.8K on this trade with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 141855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 296 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $100.2K on this trade with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 12524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 1960 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $108.5K on this trade with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 2772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSTG (NYSE:PSTG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 212 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.5K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 10811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTAP (NASDAQ:NTAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 716 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 427 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $294.6K on this trade with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INSG (NASDAQ:INSG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1478 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.7K on this trade with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 5464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $65.1K on this trade with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 10430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $131.2K on this trade with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 1349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.