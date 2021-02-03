10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/12/21 $50.00 $72.0K 2.2K 10.5K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $285.00 $58.4K 13.2K 6.9K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $60.00 $312.0K 21.7K 6.9K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $150.00 $150.1K 4.1K 5.8K PHM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $50.00 $1.0 million 1.5K 5.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $59.50 $43.1K 3.6K 4.5K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $230.00 $396.4K 1.4K 4.3K BBBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/12/21 $26.00 $175.6K 5 3.5K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $60.00 $28.6K 2.9K 3.5K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $105.00 $46.2K 590 2.7K

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $72.0K on this trade with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $58.4K on this trade with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 13208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 325 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $312.0K on this trade with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 21795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 395 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $150.1K on this trade with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 4156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PHM (NYSE:PHM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 5000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.0 million on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 431 contract(s) at a $59.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $43.1K on this trade with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 3601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1300 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $396.4K on this trade with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 1439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on March 12, 2021. A trader bought 532 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $175.6K on this trade with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader bought 503 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.6K on this trade with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 2969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 231 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $46.2K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.