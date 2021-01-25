10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $63.00 $65.0K 9.2K 24.3K GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/29/21 $40.00 $245.2K 10.9K 17.0K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $140.00 $52.4K 2.8K 9.5K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $14.00 $54.5K 3.6K 7.8K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $69.3K 278.1K 5.0K WKHS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/29/21 $24.00 $32.2K 2.5K 3.3K GSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $165.00 $253.6K 322 3.2K BLNK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $20.00 $325.6K 1.9K 1.1K EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $1.5 million 2.3K 964 PENN PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/12/21 $85.00 $171.9K 38 954

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 499 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 79 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $65.0K on this trade with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 9281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 997 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $245.2K on this trade with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 10925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 232 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $52.4K on this trade with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 2820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 616 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $54.5K on this trade with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 3646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 361 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 255 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $69.3K on this trade with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 278113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 339 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $32.2K on this trade with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 2555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSX (NYSE:GSX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 81 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 854 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $253.6K on this trade with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLNK (NASDAQ:BLNK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 144 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 1100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $325.6K on this trade with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 1997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 361 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $1.5 million on this trade with a price of $7640.0 per contract. There were 2343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader bought 950 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $171.9K on this trade with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.