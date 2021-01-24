Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw Think Apple Is Headed Higher

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2021 3:45pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke about a bullish technical set up in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). He noted that Apple peaked on September 2 and since then it has been flat, while the S&P 500 gained more than 7%. The stock dropped 25% in two weeks after the peak, and since then it has returned to its former high. In principle, this is a setup for a breakout to new highs, said Worth. He has also noticed a bullish wedge pattern and a cup-and-handle pattern on Apple's chart. Worth thinks the stock is going to $150.

To make a bullish bet, Mike Khouw wants to buy the June $140 call for $13 and sell the March $155 call for $3. The total cost of the trade is $10 and the distance between two strikes is $15. The trade breaks even at $150.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

This Earnings Week Will Be A Busy One
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Tesla And 9 Other Stocks That Burned Short Sellers The Most In 2020
What The Options Market Is Saying About The Big Tech Earnings Reports This Week
Monday's Market Minute: Will Tech Strength Continue?
Earnings Palooza: 20% Of S&P 500 Reports This Week, Including Apple, Tesla
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com