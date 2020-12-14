10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $8.7 million 2 6.0K DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/21 $175.00 $130.4K 11.0K 3.5K FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $275.00 $126.9K 12.4K 2.5K TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $172.4K 14.3K 1.5K ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $345.00 $95.6K 392 809 ATVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $70.00 $192.0K 2.6K 805 BILI PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $45.00 $63.0K 1.2K 700 AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $2.50 $41.5K 1.1K 648 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $601.9K 484 624 VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/20 $59.00 $61.0K 234 547

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding Z (NASDAQ:Z), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 767 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 6000 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $8.7 million on this trade with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 267 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $130.4K on this trade with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 11091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 282 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $126.9K on this trade with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 12413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 403 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 1500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $172.4K on this trade with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 14388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 322 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $95.6K on this trade with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 186 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 800 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $192.0K on this trade with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 2685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 700 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $63.0K on this trade with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 186 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 301 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $41.5K on this trade with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 1164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 403 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 528 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $601.9K on this trade with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ (NYSE:VZ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 355 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $61.0K on this trade with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.