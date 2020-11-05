Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Upwork, Zynga and iShares Emerging Index Fund

On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” Jon Najarian said he sees unusual options activity in iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund (NYSE: EEM). He bought calls at the $48 strike that expires on Jan. 15. He said he’ll be in this trade for roughly two months.

Najarian also mentioned unusual options activity in Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK). He said traders are buying calls at the $30 strike that expires on Nov. 20.

He also bought calls in Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA). The calls are at the $9 strike and expire on Jan. 5. He’ll be in this trade for roughly two months.