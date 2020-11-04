Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In SPY

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 7:00am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about a possible impact of the U.S. election on the broad market. He looked at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) options and he saw the options market is implying a move of 2.5% in either direction by the end of Wednesday and 3.3% by the end of the week.

The most active options on Tuesday were the November 4, $330 puts as around 50,000 contracts were traded for $2.50 by midday. By the end of the day around 90,000 contracts were traded. Buyers of these puts are hoping that the SPY is going to close below $327.50 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

