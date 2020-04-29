Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Facebook
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) ahead of earnings.
The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday and the options market is implying a move of 6.6% in each direction, which is less than the 7.7% move, averaged over the last eight quarters.
Khouw noticed during the session on Tuesday a purchase of 4,600 contracts of the May 1, $170 puts for $1.20. The trade breaks even at $168.80 or around 7.7% below the closing price on Tuesday.
