Cramer Weighs In On Roku, United Airlines And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is good. It has that cord-cutting feel that he likes, so he is willing to recommend the stock.
Cramer has to do some work on Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), but in the insurance industry, he likes Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB).
The asset management industry has been completely trashed, but Cramer likes T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW). The company has a very good management.
Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a really intriguing company, said Cramer. He has to do some homework because it is not a regular REIT.
United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) screwed up the deal, said Cramer. He believes United Airlines is going to come back and that it's going to be okay.
