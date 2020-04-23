Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Intel

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 7:46am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Intel

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) traded about two times as many calls as puts on Wednesday. The options market is implying a move of 6.6% ahead of the earnings report, scheduled for Thursday after the bell.

During the session, one trade caught Khouw's attention. He noticed that someone bought 1,000 contracts of the July $50/$70 risk reversal for a credit of around 80 cents. The trader sold July $50 puts and used the proceeds to buy the July $70 calls.

The trade is going to make a profit of 80 cents if the stock closes between $50 and $70 at the July expiration. Above $70, it is going to make additional profit on a long call position. The trade is going to lose money below $49.20. If the stock closes below $50 at the July expiration, the trader is going to have to buy the stock for $50.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

8 Stocks To Watch For April 23, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2020
BofA's Stock Picks For Income Funds In 'Extremely Volatile' Earnings Season
3 ETFs To Play For This Week's Earnings Onslaught
Nvidia, Marvell, Monolithic Are Oppenheimer's Top Picks Ahead Of Semiconductor Earnings
Indexes End Week Higher As White House Rolls Out State-By-State Coronavirus Strategy, Investors Digest First Round Of Earnings Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com